Nigeria’s third-placed presidential candidate, Peter Obi, strongly rejected the election results and, since May, has been contesting them in court

On March 1, the electoral commission, INEC, declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the country's ruling party, APC, as the winner of the February presidential election

While Tinubu has since resumed office, there have been persistent claims about his ineligibility because he didn't score 25% votes in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A July 18 post on Facebook claims that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had declared Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), the winner of the 2023 election.

The poster claimed the court took the decision because Obi met the 25% threshold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The video accompanying the post appears to show the owner of the Facebook page attributing the claim to “Arise TV news”.

But a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, scrutinised the claim and found it to be false.

Africa Check said the claim is untrue because no credible media outfit published or broadcast the 'news'.

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi discredited the written address filed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the outcome of the February presidential elections.

The petitioners, in their final written address filed by Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), said there will only be anarchy if the rule of law is truncated.

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry said Obi would not be Nigeria’s president.

Speaking to his congregation in a video posted on his church’s official page on Sunday, July 23, Prophet Bamidele said God showed him that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would remain the country’s president.

