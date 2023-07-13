New All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and other political parties' federal lawmakers will share N70 billion for the “working condition” as federal lawmakers.

This came into effect as the National Assembly passed the amendment act to the N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, which approved the N70 billion for the new lawmakers, Daily Trust reported.

The amendment also seeks to provide N500 billion in palliatives to Nigerians over the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng