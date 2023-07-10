Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the national assembly of ruining Nigeria with bogus salaries they set for themselves

Obasanjo said Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission is supposed to fix the salaries of the lawmakers, but they set aside the constitution and fix salaries for themselves

The former president maintained that the actions of the national assembly undermine the growth of democracy in Nigeria

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria, has identified the salaries paid to lawmakers at the national assembly as a major problem in the country.

According to The Punch, ex-President Obasanjo maintained that the federal lawmakers' salaries were not a result of the recommendations from the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.

The former president lamented that most of those that supposed to make the Nigerian constitution works were the ones that were undermining the democracy of Nigeria.

Obasanjo accuses national assembly of setting aside the constitution for their gains

Obasanjo's statement reads in part:

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission are supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly, but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries”.

Obasanjo made the comment in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State on Monday, July 10, through his representative, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

The event was part of the activities scheduled to mark the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), a columnist and founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

According to Obasanjo, Nigerian citizens are meant to enjoy democracy but that could only be strengthened if the lawmakers respected and implemented the constitution.

