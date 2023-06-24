Former Governor David Umahi's successor has given a fresh directive to the former commissioners in Ebonyi state

Governor Francis Nwifuru has directed all commissioners who served under Umahi to vacate the government quarters in Abakaliki within two weeks

The notice is contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Grace Umezurike

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has directed all commissioners who served in the administration of his immediate predecessor, David Umahi, to vacate the accommodation provided by the government within two weeks (14 days).

Channels TV reported that Governor Nwifuru’s directive was contained in a notice made available by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, on Thursday, June 22.

New Ebonyi Governor Orders Umahi's Commissioners to Vacate Official Quarters, Gives Reason.

Source: Facebook

Ebonyi governor orders Umahi's commissioners to leave govt quarters

According to Umezurike, the statement, which was said to be in line with the governor’s directives, urged officials affected to comply with the directives, The New Telegraph reported.

According to some reports, Umahi approved monies for the former officeholders in the state to build their own houses after service.

Why the commissioners should leave govt quarters

According to Nwifuru, the commissioners’ are requested to vacate the quarters in order to facilitate the reallocation of the quarters to the new commissioners.

See the full statement below:

"Public Service Announcement

In accordance with the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, all residents of the Commissioners’ Quarters are hereby requested to vacate the premises in order to facilitate the reallocation of the quarters to the new Commissioners.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Therefore, we kindly urge all those affected to take immediate note and comply accordingly within the period of two weeks, starting from the 23rd of June to the 6th of July, 2023, as specified in this announcement.

"Signed, Professor Grace Umezurike

"Secretary to the State Government."

Source: Legit.ng