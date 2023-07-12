President Bola Tinubu has the national assembly to amend the 2022 supplementary appropriation act so that the federal government under his watch can source N500 billion palliative to cushion the fuel subsidy removal's effect.

This was disclosed in a letter read on the floor of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday, July 12, The Nation reported.

In the letter, President Tinubu said the money would be sourced from the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act of N819. 5 billion.

The letter reads in part:

“Request for the amendment of the 2022 appropriation act” reads in part: “I write to request the approval of the House of Representatives an amendment of the 2022 appropriation act in accordance with the law.

