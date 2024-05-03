Controversial beatmaker Samklef has joined the trending social media war between Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Davido

Samklef, on his social media pages, declared that he is officially a Wizkid FC member and was out to expose Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman for who they are

He noted that the recent war between Wizzy and Davido was instigated and blown out of proportion by Tunde Ednut and VDM

Outspoken beatmaker Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, recently took to his social media page to share his thoughts about the ongoing war between two of Nigeria's biggest music stars, Davido and Wizkid.

The failed blogger called out Tunde Ednut and social activist Verydarkman in his post. He accused them of being the brains behind the ongoing war between Wizzy and Davido.

Beatmaker Samklef has stirred emotions online, with some of his recent allegations levelled against Tunde Ednut and VDM. Photo credit: @samklefnoni/@mazitundeednut/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Samklef claimed that Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman were the ones who instigated the war.

He also noted that they were the ones who blew things out of proportion, knowing full well that Wizkid was catching a cruise.

Samklef vows to expose Ednut & VDM

While addressing the ongoing war, Samklef vowed to expose Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman for who they are.

He also noted that Wizkid deserves much more respect from everyone in the music industry, considering what he's been able to achieve despite coming from a humble background.

Watch Samklef's video below:

Samklef's comment about Wizkid stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Samklef's viral video:

@sambalitual411:

"Baba na only you de talk true for this Nigeria."

@bobby_worldman:

"Do this talking, it’s better than writing."

@deetroothh:

"With all the years wey u don use for Yankee u no get panoramic sunroof car na sonata u Dey drive."

@real_hammad121:

"Old taker sef dey talk."

@jagobans:

"Na wetin make you still day where you day so Ewu."

@adeshina______:

"Wiz na their popzy Words from the seventh heaven."

@betty5249:

"He’s not from a rich home but he’s rich boyGod bless you samklef @wizkidayo the only Idan I know."

@thefavoredg:

"Especially that @adesope_shopsydoo that just jumped into conclusion n started yarning dust…with his asin voice."

@paramountushers_abuja:

"It’s obvious you cannot be relevant without mentioning @verydarkblackman name, Oga rest."

Samklef laments after Davido blocked him

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido called out Samklef on social media for posting the video of his wife Chioma and his newborn twins.

Hours afterwards, Samklef shared on his page that Davido had blocked him from all his social media pages.

Following this action, the music producer declared him the first Nigerian man to be insulted and blocked for sharing good news.

Source: Legit.ng