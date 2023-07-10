The former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, said he would reject President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nomination if considered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fayose revealed this during the live telecast of Channels TV's late-night program 'Sunday Politics' in Abuja on Sunday, July 9.

Ayo Fayose recently visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja. Photo Credit: @DavidsOffor

Source: Twitter

"I worked against Atiku", says Fayose

During the interview, Fayose disclosed that he worked against the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He, however, noted that his reason for supporting Tinubu was not to lobby for a political appointment but solely because he believed in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When asked if he would accept a ministerial offer from President Tinubu, he simply said, “I will never accept it”, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. There’s no reason to hide that… The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the turn of the South.”

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?”

When asked why he worked against the PDP, he said:

“Do you expect me to work for a party that suspended my son? A party that expelled my son?"

Fayose appealed to President Tinubu to make his ministerial nomination within the age grade of below 65 years old.

He said the elderly had stolen the future of young persons, and it was time to give them the opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng