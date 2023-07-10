The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has dropped a bombshell over the side he took during the 2023 presidential poll

For the first since the conclusion of the election, Fayose revealed the candidate he supported and worked for

During a live interview, Fayose revealed that he worked against his principal, Atiku Abubakar, at the presidential poll

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that he worked against his principal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 presidential poll.

Fayose disclosed this in an interview on Channels TV's late-night programme 'Sunday Politics' on Sunday, July 9.

Ayodele Fayose said Nigeria is more significant than any political party or the ambition of any individual. Photo Credit: @Atiku/@ntmdotng

As reported by Punch, the former governor said:

“I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC and even Asiwaju (Tinubu) himself. Let us call a spade a spade."

Fayose, who was blunt in his expression, said he is prepared for whatever actions the PDP is willing to take over his decision to support President Tinubu.

He stated that he is not scared or bothered about being booted out of the party if they no longer need his services.

He said:

"I am not a man that will hide my action. If PDP doesn’t need me again, they cannot say I cannot live."

Why I Supported Tinubu - Fayose

He also noted that working for Tinubu was based on his conviction for justice, equity and fairness, as he also revealed that the PDP had not been fair to him despite all his sacrifices and devotion to the party.

As reported by Daily Trust, Fayose said:

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?”

Fayose Vows To Reject Tinubu’s Ministerial Offer if Considered, Gives Reason

In another development, Ayodele Fayose disclosed his position on the much-anticipated ministerial appointments of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged President Tinubu to appoint young people below the age of 65-year-old to be members of his cabinet.

When asked if he would jump at the offer of being one of the cabinet members of President Tinubu, the ex-governor said he would decline the offer.

