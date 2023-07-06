Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose on Thursday, July 6, met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja

An aide to the president confirmed the development on Twitter and shared photos of Fayose's meeting with Tinubu

At a brief after the meeting, Fayose maintained that he has no plans of dumping the PDP and joining the ruling APC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) on Thursday, July 6, received in audience the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose at the State House in Abuja.

Although details of their meeting have not been made public but an aide to the president, on digital communications strategist, Daddy D.O @DOlusegun confirmed the development on Twitter.

President Tinubu held a meeting with the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, July 6. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) further shared pictures of Tinubu smiling with Fayose at the Villa.

Fayose speaks after meeting with Tinubu: I’ll blast Tinubu if he turns back on his promises, Fayose says

Fayose, after meeting with the president, said he will not hesitate to blast President Bola Tinubu if he details from his campaign promises, Vanguard reported.

Fayose also said he will never leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

