Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has sent a strong message to those who allege that he embezzled the southwest state's funds

Fayose bragged about his time as Ekiti governor, saying the people of the state can never forget him

The outspoken Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain boasted that he led Ekiti state without borrowing money

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said anybody that has issues with how he administered the state’s funds when he was in power, should approach the court.

Legit.ng reports that Fayose served as governor of Ekiti state from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018.

Former Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose has slammed critics asking him to give an account of how he appropriated funds during his tenure as governor of the State. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

“If anybody’s money is missing, let them go to court”: Fayose

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Fayose said he was not a poor man before his governorship stint, Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Channels Television also reported on Fayose's appearance on its station on Sunday, July 9.

When asked if he would publish details of how he administered state funds as Ekiti governor, he replied:

“That’s a very meaningless question. They have charged me to court, anybody that is not satisfied should also take me to court.

“How can I be explaining how I spent (Ekiti money)? I was one governor that never borrowed a dime. Ekiti people cannot forget me for the good works I did.

“Do you (referring to the anchor) think I’m a pauper? I made my money before you became a presenter.

"So don’t go there at all. If anybody’s money is missing, let them go to court.”

Fayose vows to reject Tinubu’s ministerial offer if considered, gives reason

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Fayose said he would reject President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nomination if considered.

Fayose revealed this during the live telecast of Channels TV's late-night program 'Sunday Politics' in Abuja on Sunday, July 9.

Ministerial list: Why Wike should be in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose reveals

Legit.ng also reported that Fayose revealed that President Bola Tinubu needs a man like the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his cabinet.

Fayose made this known on Sunday, July 9, during an interview on Channels TV's late-night program 'Sunday Politics.'

Source: Legit.ng