President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to send his ministerial list to the national assembly 42 days after assuming office

According to the law, President Tinubu has less than 18 days to submit his ministerial list as stipulated by the constitution

Some federal lawmakers have expressed worry over the delay by the president to send his cabinet list

FCT, Abuja - Members of the National Assembly are anxiously waiting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to send his ministerial list after the completion of the mandatory checks by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Department of State Services, and other security agencies.

As reported by The Punch, some federal lawmakers are already expressing worry over the delay.

The lawmakers, who chose to speak anonymously, said they did not expect a further delay in the list as President Tinubu has less than 18 days to submit his cabinet list to the National Assembly as recommended by the constitution.

The DSS and members of the Presidential Strategic Team were said to be running final checks on the list of possible ministers.

President Tinubu is required by law to name his cabinet within 60 days in office and send it to the Senate for screening, confirmation and approval

The Punch reported that multiple Presidency sources said the list would be released very soon.

Lawmakers believe President Tinubu will send his ministerial list soon

However, Hon. Alex Egbona, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) in the 9th Assembly, said hopefully President Tinubu will submit his ministerial list this Tuesday or upper Tuesday.

Egbonna said despite the delay, the president is still within the timeframe unlike in the past

A House of Representatives (Imo State) member, Hon Ugochinyere Ikenga, said he believed it would not be like the past when ministers were appointed after six months.

Why there should be more technocrats on Tinubu's ministerial list

Meanwhile, a former Chief of Staff in Imo state, Uche Nwosu, has advised the President to make this ministerial list 60 per cent of technocrats from the private sector and 40 per cent of politicians.

Nwosu, who served under former Imo Gov. Rochas Okorocha, noted that this would ensure a productive and vibrant cabinet for the present administration.

He gave this advice during a virtual news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

