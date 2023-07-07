Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has revealed what he will do if President Bola Tinubu fails to perform

After meeting with Tinubu at the State House on Thursday, July 6, Fayose said he will be the first to criticise the president if he did not fulfill his campaign promises

The former governor also maintained that he will never dump PDP and joined the ruling APC even though he is a supporter of Tinubu's government

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said he would not hesitate to move against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he fails to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Fayose, made this disclosure after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday, July 6.

Fayose disclosed he will be the first to challenge Tinubu if he failed to deliver on his campaign promises. Photo credit: Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The former governor, commenting on his character consistency, saying although he was supporting the president, he would, however, not hesitate to attack him if he underperform, THISDAY newspaper reported.

I'll never dump PDP, Fayose assures

Insisting he remained a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and never to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he does not expect the president to fail, as he is fully in support of his government, Arise TV report added.

Fayose said,

“May I say to you, ladies and gentlemen of the press, let me tell you, if Asiwaju turns back on his promise, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk. I am not timid o and I don’t shy away from facing challenges.”

Source: Legit.ng