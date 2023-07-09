Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state and current senator, has been detained and interrogated by the DSS, although the reason for his detention remains unclear

One source claims that Yari is being held for his alleged involvement in a plot to destabilize the Senate after he failed to become the Senate President

However, the DSS spokesman has denied knowledge of Senator Yari's reported arrest and detention

FCT, Abuja - Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state, is being grilled by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), according to a report by The Punch.

The newspaper, which cited an unnamed source, said the reason for the detention and interrogation of the serving senator representing Zamfara West is not clear yet.

Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state, is allegedly being grilled by DSS operatives as details remain scanty.

Source: Twitter

Yari allegedly reported at the office of the secret police after plenary on Thursday, July 6.

“Senator Yari is still in the DSS custody, but he should be out soon in sha ’Allah. He went to their office himself after the plenary. I escorted him there and he has been there since then,” the source was quoted as saying.

He, however, did not disclose why the security agency allegedly invited the lawmaker.

Yari being detained over alleged plot to destabilise Senate - Source

Meanwhile, another source cited by The Nation claimed Yari was being detained for being the arrowhead of a fresh plot to destabilise the 10th Senate after his bid to become the Senate President failed.

“Following the announcement of Principal Officers of the Senate on Tuesday by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, some northern Senators who were said to be unhappy with the choice of those who emerged were said to have approached Yari in the Chambers were they complained bitterly to him that Akpabio had abandoned them despite their support for him.

“The DSS got to know of this development that he is becoming a rallying point for opposition against Akpabio especially from the North and decided to pick him up for questioning," the source was quoted as saying.

An aide of Yari was also cited by the newspaper as saying the senator's "arrest is not in connection with his bid to emerge the Senate President".

DSS spokesman denies knowledge of Yari's detention

Meanwhile, DSS spokesman Dr Peter Afunanya has denied knowledge of the arrest and detention of Yari by the security agency, The Nation also reported.

Legit.ng notes that the DSS has not released any official statement about the alleged development.

National Assembly leadership: Yari vs APC

Recall that Senator Yari went against the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement during the election into the National Assembly leadership positions.

He contested the Senate presidency with the party’s choice, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who eventually emerged winner in the election for the president of the Red Chamber.

