FCT, Abuja - An alarm has been raised by the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are plotting to disrupt proceedings of the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

The special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on public communication, Phrank Shuaibu, raised the alarm in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, July 9.

President Bola Tinubu faces allegations of certificate forgery at the ongoing presidential election tribunal. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

As contained in the statement, he warned supporters of President Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress not to attempt to disrupt the legal proceedings at the presidential tribunal.

He stated that the warning was necessary following the sponsored protest that Tinubu’s supporters staged at Abuja’s European Union (EU) head office.

The protest was on the heels of the EU post-election report that disclosed that the 2023 presidential election was marred with electoral fraud and violence.

The report criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and how it conducted the election that produced President Bola Tinubu.

The cohorts of President Tinubu have since rejected this report and triggered some of his supporters to stage a protest at the EU’s office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In his reaction, Shuaibu said:

“We seize this opportunity to send a warning to the Tinubu government and its minions against disrupting the proceedings of the election tribunal as they have shown a clear disdain for the truth by picketing the EU office."

Shauibu also recounted how late legal icon Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) sued Tinubu in 1999 for alleged forgery of his school certificate.

According to Shuaibu, when Tinubu was "facing charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, thugs were similarly sponsored to protest at the trial, all in a bid to intimidate the judiciary."

Shuaibu further urged security agencies to be on high alert for any move or attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the presidential election tribunal.

He said:

“...We sound a note of warning to the security agencies to be on the alert as the tribunal proceedings wind down. The world is watching.”

