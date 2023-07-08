The newly appointed presidential tax reform committee chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, has been urged not to compromise his true self

Phrank Shuaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, described Oyedele as a strong critic of the President before his appointment

Shuaibu urged Oyedele not to stop criticising bad economic policies as he accused Tinubu of using late-General Sani Abacha's tactics to lure his critics to his camp

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been critiqued for the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC and a strong critic of his current principal.

Phrank Shuaibu, the special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 9, said the move by the President to appoint his critics into his cabinet was for sinister motives.

The establishment of this committee aligns with President Tinubu's commitment to eliminating obstacles that hinder business expansion in Nigeria. Photo credit - PwC, State House

Source: UGC

He stated that President Tinubu's frequent meeting with core opposition members was a decoy to silence strong critics.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It is common knowledge that Mr. Oyedele is the loudest voice as regards tax reforms. Last Saturday, he pointed out some of the wrong tax policies of the APC government.

"In a bid to silence him, he was appointed chairman of a tax reform committee yesterday (Friday), but no other members were announced. Probably, they want him to work alone."

Oyedele urged not to be swayed by Tinubu

Shuaibu noted that Oyedele's appointment would no longer give him the liberty to speak against the ills of government.

He said:

“Mr. Oyedele would do well not to allow himself to be rubbished by Tinubu, a man whose only secret to economic boom is using firms linked to him to generate tax for a commission just as he did in Lagos."

Shauibu, a strong critic of the APC and its economic ideology, referred to how a similar situation transpired during the immediate past administration when ex-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Doyin Salami, Chukwuma Soludo, and Bismark Rewane into his economic advisory team but never heeded to their advice.

He further alleged that President Tinubu is playing a decoy pattern by poaching opposition to give his administration a legit look despite the controversies surrounding the election's victory.

Shuaibu said Tinubu is replicating the tactics of late General Sani Abacha, who appointed agitators of the June 12, 1993 poll that his predecessor annulled.

He said:

“Those being courted by Tinubu must note that it is all a ploy to buy him legitimacy. When dealing with the devil, it is always good to do so with a long spoon. They must be circumspect about working in his government as their credibility could be damaged beyond repair.”

Meet Taiwo Oyedele, the Man Tinubu Appointed to Head Fiscal and Tax Reforms Committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of a presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

Fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PwC, Taiwo Oyedele, has been named the committee's chairman.

The committee will work on tax law reform, fiscal policy development and coordination, tax harmonization, and revenue administration.

Source: Legit.ng