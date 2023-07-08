Government critic, Aisha Yesufu, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rigged his way to victory in the 2023 presidential election

Yesufu said considering Mmesoma Ejikeme has confessed to committing fraud in the 2023 UTME and has been punished by JAMB, President Tinubu should receive a sanction too

The outspoken activist told supporters of President Tinubu to ask themselves how they felt about Mmesoma’s forgery

Nnewi, Anambra state - A prominent socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday, July 8, said Mmesoma Ejikeme engaged in result manipulation, just as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly did during the February 2023 election.

Writing on her verified Twitter handle, Yesufu said that just as Mmesoma has been punished by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), President Tinubu should also be sanctioned and removed from office.

Yesusuf supports the sanctions on Mmesoma, but wants Tinubu to be removed as president for allegedly committing fraud too. Photo credits: Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike

Mmesoma Ejikeme: ‘No justification for crime’, Aisha Yesufu

News came in the morning of Saturday, July 8, that a committee set up by the Anambra state government confirmed Miss Mmesoma forged the score of 362 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as earlier claimed by JAMB.

Yesufu, a top supporter of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), stated that a criminal act can never be justified.

The 49-year-old also challenged those ‘defending’ Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 polls to be honest with themselves.

She wrote:

“Mmesoma forged result to be the highest JAMB scorer just as Bola Ahmed Tinubu rigged election to be declared one with the highest number of votes.

“Punishing one (rightfully so) and leaving the other is to send a disastrous message that forgery is not the crime but the level at which you do it.

“There can never be justification for a crime.

“The next time you want to defend Tinubu’s rigging, ask yourself how you felt with Mmesoma’s forgery.”

