A former minister said if Mmesoma admitted her result was fake, he would plead for a second chance on her behalf

According to Osita Chidoka, there are significant red flags in Mmesoma’s result, which is suspicious

A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, has stated his position regarding the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of 19-year-old Anambra pupil, Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, July 5th, Chidoka Osita said he will plead for leniency on behalf of Mmesoma if she admitted that her UTME result was fake, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

If Mmesoma admits her result was fake, I will plead for leniency, Osita Chidoka says

The former minister, who is also an indigene of Anambra, said he became suspicious immediately after he saw Mmesoma’s result due to some discrepancies.

Chidoka said the incident reflects “the general level of distrust in our national institutions,” The Cable reported.

He opined thus:

“I observed two significant red flags when I saw her result online.

“Mmesoma should come clean and explain how she got that result and who led her down that path. If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency. A child her age deserves a second chance after she shows remorse and demonstrates that she has learnt the value of integrity,” he wrote on his Twitter handle."

