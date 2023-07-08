Nigerians have begun to vent their thoughts over the confession of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl from Anambra State who allegedly forged her JAMB UTME score from 249 to 362.

On Friday, July 7, the panel of inquiry set up by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, released an 8-page report which disclosed that Mmesoma had confessed to her crimes.

The report gave a vivid narration of her confession, the position of her principal, and the management of her school.

The report by the Anambra State Panel of Inquiry, as quoted by Punch, reads:

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to having given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Airtel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated."

Meanwhile, the principal and management of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi-Anambra State, expressed disappointment over her confession.

It was gathered that her confession was made in front of the panel of inquiry and her school principal.

The report says:

“In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the state government.”

Netizens react

Some Nigerians also expressed their disappointment over Mmesoma's action calling for her to be punished for deceiving her school, and the examination board.

Michael Onodugo Nwaek, with the Twitter handle @MAGUOWO said:

"Her school need to punish her and she need to face fraud crime for obtaining scholarships with result she created herself but never committed crime against jamb bcoz she never forged it in jamb portal or system.

"He result remains the same in the jamb portal."

Raymond Eseh-Okpu urged the panel inquiry to also reveal the accomplices.

@OkpuRayeseh said:

"Trusting the Igbos is at ur own peril... Very cunny, crafty and deceitful kind of people.

"Imagine the kind of support she got from her kinsmen for a forgery that was obvious. Even the committee finding was not holistic... where are her accomplice."

