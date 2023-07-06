Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has questioned the age of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme

Ejikeme, 19, has been accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

Dokubo said Miss Ejikeme’s age might have been altered before she sat for the 2023 UTME in Anambra state

Degema, Rivers state - Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, on Thursday, July 6, said the age of the embattled candidate of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, might have been changed.

According to Dokubo, the alteration of Mmesoma’s age would have taken place prior to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2023 dates.

A prominent figure of the Ijaw ethnic group, Asari Dokubo, has said the age of embattled UTME candidate, Mmesoma Joy, might have been altered. Photo credit: Asari Dokubo

'Mmesoma’s age might have been altered', Dokubo

Vanguard reported that Dokubo claimed his children finished secondary school at 15 and 16 years old.

The Niger Delta activist said while speaking on Facebook Live:

“I have actually checked the little girl’s details, and I observed that there is the possibility that her age was altered before she sat for the exam.

“If not, why will she be writing JAMB at 19 when my own children finished school between the ages of 15 and 16?”

