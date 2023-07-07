The executive chairman of PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has revealed what the Commission will do should Abdullahi Ganduje turn down its summon

Rimingado revealed that the anti-graft agency will follow all the procedures of the law in the ongoing dollar videos investigation

The anti-graft agency had summoned Ganduje for question over the controversial dollar videos released by an online newspaper in 2017

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has revealed what it will do if the immediate former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje refuses to honour its invitation over the controversial dollar videos.

In 2017, an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, released several videos allegedly showing Ganduje pocketing US dollars.

Kano anti-graft agency says it will follow the law if Ganduje refuses to honour its summon. Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR/Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission

Source: Facebook

The executive chairman of PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, said the law does not lobby people to obey it and the anti-graft agency will follow all the necessary procedures to do what is needful in the ongoing investigation, Daily Trust reported.

Rimin Gado stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Lunchtime Politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“There is what the law provides, the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things. There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful”.

He disclosed that the anti-graft agency had written a letter to Ganduje to appear before the commission next week so as to provide necessary information on the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself”

Magaji added that Ganduje will enjoy the legal maxim of “innocent until proven guilty” to finally clear his name of the allegation since the former governor has reiterated his innocence through the media.

Anti-graft agency summons ex-APC governor Ganduje over Dollar video

Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, has been summoned by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) for questioning over controversial dollar videos.

The videos were first released in 2017 by an online publication, adding that the former governor allegedly collected kickbacks from contractors.

Tension as anti-graft agency exposes Ganduje, reveals dollar videos findings

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Wednesday, July 5th, revealed that the forensic analysis has confirmed that the dollar videos of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

In 2017, an online publication, released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

Source: Legit.ng