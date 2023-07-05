The forensic analysis has confirmed the authenticity of the dollar videos implicating former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

This was made known on Wednesday, July 5th, by Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission

Barrister Rimingado at an event, disclosed that his commission commenced an investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje had immunity

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Wednesday, July 5th, revealed that the forensic analysis has confirmed that the dollar videos of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

Kano state anti-graft agency has exposed former Governor Ganduje over the dollar videos saga. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje: Anti-Graft agency makes fresh revelation on Wednesday, July 5th

But speaking at ‘A one-day public dialogue on anti-corruption crusade in Kano’ on Wednesday, July 5th, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, chairman of the agency, confirmed the authenticity of the videos, Daily Trust reported.

He said since the release of the footages, people have been challenging him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.

Barrister Rimingado added that his commission commenced an investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.

