FCT, Abuja - The ongoing presidential election petition tribunal has been greeted with a fresh twist following the decision of the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani to admit the post-election report of the European Union Election Observer Mission.

The EU post-election report released on Tuesday, June 27, faulted the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to open his defence against the allegations levelled against him. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that the report was tendered by the legal team of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judicial panel admitted the report as an exhibit despite the appeal by the legal team of President Tinubu and INEC seeking an objection and dismissal of the report tendered before the court.

Another application by Atiku that the INEC witness be made to read some critical portions of the European Union's final report on the findings of the presidential election was also upheld in favour of the PDP presidential candidate despite opposition by Tinubu, APC and INEC.

Another objection by Tinubu and the APC against Atiku's bid to cross-examine the witness for 20 minutes was dismissed by the Court.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been ordered to open the defence of his victory in the presidential election on Tuesday, June 4, 2023, by the Presiding Justice of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.

