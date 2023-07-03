The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is done in defending itself in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wole Olanipekun, lawyer to President Bola Tinubu, informed the court that the second respondent (Tinubu) will open his defence on Tuesday, July 4.

This is after the electoral umpire called one witness; tendered some documents, and closed its defence of the Atiku and PDP's petition at the presidential election petition court (PEPC), The Nation reported.

The defence counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud, declared his client's case closed after presenting his sole witness, Dr Lawrence Bayode, and Information Technology (IT), who worked with INEC.

Mahmoud adopted the written testimony of Bayode and was cross-examined by the PDP and Atiku's lawyers.

Bayode is the deputy director of the IT Department of INEC. He testified that glitches were experienced during the transmission of the February 25 presidential election results and that it affected the real-time transmission of the poll results.

He maintained that the integrity of the results already captured at the polling unit results sheets (Form EC8A) cannot be tampered with whether they are manually or electronically transmitted.

The closure of the defence was announced by Mahmoud after Bayode, was done with his case.

