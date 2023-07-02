Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has launched the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book 'Warnings To The Nations'

The book, which was launched in Lagos on Saturday, July 1, includes warnings to various political figures and leaders

Ayodele specifically predicted that the G5 Governors, a group of five influential PDP governors, will struggle to maintain political relevance

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Saturday, July 1, launched the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book ‘Warnings To The Nations’ at his Lagos church.

The cleric also unveiled a compendium of "5000 fulfilled prophecies" derived from previous editions of the prophecy book from 2020-2023.

The ‘Warnings To The Nations’ launched on Saturday contains several warnings to presidents, governors, important personalities, prime ministers, and monarchs, to mention a few.

G5 Governors will struggle to be relevant - Ayodele

In the buildup to the 2023 elections, the G5 Governors, a group of five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors led by Nyesom Wike, played an influential role.

Due to an internal crisis, they refused to back the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Some later secretly worked for President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in his new prophecy, Ayodele predicted that the G5 who have completed their governorship tenures, except Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, will struggle to remain politically relevant.

The cleric, according to a report by PM News, said:

‘’G5 GOVERNORS: I foresee that the Group of Five (G5) governors will be struggling to be more relevant in the Nigerian political landscape. Their relevance will not be as expected.

There are so many things that will be wrong with these people even as they will have issues. They will feel disappointment and betrayal among themselves.

"They will not enjoy political relevance even when they cross to other Political Parties. However, APC must be careful of such moves.’’

Details of Tinubu’s meeting with Wike, other G5 Governors emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that G5 Governors on Thursday, June 8, met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.

Source: Legit.ng