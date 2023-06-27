Barrister Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is now a subject of criticism

He was critiqued by netizens shortly after giving his prediction about the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal

The SDP presidential candidate, in his prediction, doubted the chances of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar emerging victorious

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Barr Adewole Adebayo, has given his prediction on the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

According to his tweet on Monday, June 26, Adebayo was not optimistic that the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, would get justice.

The SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo questioned the justice system of the judiciary in the ongoing presidential election tribunal. Photo Credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Source: UGC

He wrote:

"As@atiku @OfficialPDPNig @PeterObi @NgLabour closed at Election Tribunal, it is fair to say that they have added new points to our jurisprudence but nothing to the course of justice: (a) non-issues (b)no evidence and (c)sure to lose even with a weak or no defence by @inecnigeria."

He further stated that:

"Does the inevitable dismissal of these petitions mean the end of the duty incumbent on the Nigerian political class to reach a solid consensus that the electorate of Nigeria deserves a clean, clear, and credible election devoid of trauma and angst? I don't think so. We must meet."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment section of Barr Adebayo to air their views of his tweet.

@rilwan_ola01 said:

"It will be in your best interest if you can remove ESQ infront of your name ,so that you don’t further taint the image of the judiciary..

"Your qualification as a lawyer remains intact but the quality in the process to achieve the qualification might be put under spotligh."

A researcher of applied ethics and human rights activist, Victor Wolemonwu said:

"Our beloved Esq. is so comfortable with the corrupt process that he is willing to stake everything to promote and protect it.

"As far as he is concerned, all is well. Nothing spoil! See excitement, na! Haha!"

Jackson Ude, a strategic communication expert said:

"You just added ESQ to sound more stupid. Sometimes it is better to shut up. SDP Presidential candidate my ass!"

Northern Governor Predicts Outcome of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Similarly, chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party expressed confidence the election tribunal will rule in their favour.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state disclosed at an event in Abuja that the mandate of the PDP would be restored and Atiku Abubakar would be restored as the president of Nigeria.

The PDP leaders at the event, further noted that the judiciary remained the last hope of the ordinary Nigerian man.

Source: Legit.ng