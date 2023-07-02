Former Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru has said that President Bola Tinubu and the APC will become victors at the end of the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal court

Bashiru said the forfeiture case presented against Tinubu by the Labour Party happened in 1999, and the constitution stated that any convicted person could contest an election ten years after the conviction

The senator maintained that both the PDP and Labour Party, as well as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, did not prove to the court how they won the election

Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru, the immediate past senator of Osun Central, has disclosed that the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Court will favour President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the possible outcome of the tribunal, the senator knocked the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar stating that they failed to tell the court how they won the election.

SRJ reveals how Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi in court

Speaking in an interview on Western Sprint TV, the Senator stated that even the witnesses of the opposition parties maintained that the election was free and fair and that both Atiku and Obi failed to present any resent that justified their claim that they won the election.

He said he was in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20 and 21, and that their lawyer, who tendered forfeiture evidence against Tinubu of the APC, was asked if it was a criminal offence. He said it was not a criminal offence.

SRJ, as he was fondly called, said the claim that Tinubu was charged to court on a narcotic drug case carried no name in the evidence they presented in court.

Tinubu will win Atiku, Obi at the tribunal despite drug case, APC senator claims

The senator said:

"Aside from that, according to the constitution, 'offence bordering on dishonestly', on someone lying before the court, either breach of trust, larceny, stealing, etc., when it is more than ten years, after the conviction, the person is free to contest any election in Nigeria."

He further stressed that the forfeiture case presented in court against President Tinubu is dated back to 30 years and that is 30 years, meaning that evening if Tinubu was charged to court in the United States 30 years ago, he has the right to contest an election.

