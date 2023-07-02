A former Chief Executive Officer of a commercial bank from the southwest is being considered for the position of Minister of Finance by President Tinubu

The individual, who joined partisan politics in 2020 and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA), is expected to be among the technocrats appointed by the president

Tinubu aims to depart from the previous appointment practices and assemble a capable team to address the country's challenges, according to a source

State House, Abuja - As Nigerians await the unveiling of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees, a report has hinted at who may be appointed the minister of finance.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the person considered for the ministerial portfolio is a former Chief Executive Officer of a commercial bank from the southwest.

President Tinubu is reportedly considering appointing a former bank CEO as finance minister. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The person who also reportedly joined partisan politics in 2020 is said to be one of the technocrats Tinubu will appoint as ministers.

Legit.ng gathers that the person is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA).

“The president is aware of the need to depart from the old order in the appointment of ministers. He has demonstrated it in Lagos state that he is a talent spotter.

"Rest assured he is assembling a crack team to confront the problems in the country," Nigerian Tribune quoted the source as saying.

Ministerial list: Nigerians await Tinubu's nominees

President Tinubu is required to appoint a minister each from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to assist him in running the government.

Immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, appointed 44 ministers, with some states getting two ministers.

Tinubu's ministerial list finally ready as nominees undergo security checks at DSS

Meanwhile, there are indications that the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is ready and is currently undergoing security scrutiny at the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

A source cited by The Punch revealed that the names of those being considered for ministerial offices are going through the final check at the DSS and the Presidential Strategic Team.

“They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this," according to the source.

