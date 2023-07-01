Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the director of publicity and advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has spoken on the decision of the north to massively vote for President Bola Tinubu during the last election

Baba-Ahmed said the region gave Tinubu 63% of the total votes he secured in the 2023 Nigerian general election

The NEF spokesperson tied the action to the "promise" northern people saw in the former Lagos state governor

Zaria, Kaduna state - Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the director, publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured 63% votes from the region (north) “because it saw in Tinubu a promise”.

Baba-Ahmed, meanwhile, expressed hope that President Tinubu will not disappoint the people of the region, Vanguard reported on Saturday, July 1.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed revisited the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria held in February.

Source: Facebook

‘Politically-sophisticated north had trust in President Bola Tinubu’: Baba-Ahmed

Describing the northern region of Nigeria as “politically sophisticated”, the NEF spokesperson said the incumbent Nigerian leader has started well. He however cautioned that there will be no kudos to Tinubu yet, Pulse Nigeria also reported.

His words:

“The north is plural. It is both Christian and Muslim and it is politically sophisticated.

“The decision of the North to give Tinubu 63% of the votes he got was because it saw in Tinubu a promise and I hope he will not disappoint them.”

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 presidential election after final collation of results

Legit.ng had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

He announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

North made Tinubu president

According to a report by The Cable in March 2023, if the majority of voters in the north had not backed Tinubu and instead supported Adamawa-born Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate would have won the highest votes without the required 25 percent spread.

The online newspaper analysed that it is possible that the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Muslim/Muslim ticket might have diluted support for Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng