President Bola Tinubu has said he invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan – it’s my turn – from the chief monarch of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

President Tinubu visited the monarch in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday, June 29, amidst pumps and glitz

The Nigerian leader said twice, he invoked the spirit of freedom, when he said 'Emi Lokan', and also when he projected victory for himself — both in Ogun state

Ijebu Ode, Ogun state - President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, June 29, said he invoked the spirit of freedom during his electioneering in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

According to President Tinubu, during the campaign season for the February election, some of his popular statements were used to invoke the spirit of liberty, The Punch reported.

President Bola Tinubu says he invoked the spirit of freedom during his campaign outing in Ogun state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'How I invoked spirit of freedom': President Bola Tinubu

The 71-year-old said the hardship that accompanied the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap policy during the electioneering period forced him to invoke the spirit of freedom in Ogun state, Daily Trust also reported.

While thanking his host during the visit, Tinubu said:

“It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba (referring to Awujale). The spirit of Baba – Emi l’okan (it’s my turn), that’s Baba. The spirit for being blunt and that is him.

“And the second spirit is that of money (Naira scarcity), ‘ama dibo ama wole’ (we will vote and we will win) even if there is no money. And that, ever since, has been the spirit that is driving me to serve.”

