Ahead of unveiling his ministerial list in July, President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sustain statutory ministries.

On Monday, May 29, President Tinubu takes an oath to the office, and by the existing law, he is expected to unveil his ministerial list to the Senate on or before July 28, when he will be 60 days in office as stipulated by the law.

Why Nigerian cannot stop having ministries for certain regions Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ministries for particular regions are healthy for our welfare, Adeagbo said

Before his ascension into Nigeria's presidency, the country operated some regional ministries and commissions, such as the Niger Delta Ministry, meant for the oil-producing states, particularly in the Niger Delta region, the south-south states.

These ministries and commissions have been generating controversies among some Nigerians, but Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, was of the view that there was nothing wrong with such ministries since they were targeted at healing the wounds of the region.

While speaking with Legit.ng, the Ibadan-born lawyer maintained that some statutory bodies require ministries for proper supervision and coordination of projects.

Adeagbo wants President Tinubu to sustain NDDC, others

He said:

Having ministries for certain regions, there is no how we can do away with that. Some of them are statutory. Not because there must be a ministry for it but because there should be one that will keep watch on the statutory body.

For example, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), it is a statutory body that is established by NDDC Act. In order to check the activities of this commission, there has to be a ministry that will make things work. From the Presidency to the minister and the minister will work hand-in-hand with the commission.

In the northeast, where we have had some security threat in the past, in such case, if there is a ministry to manage the affairs of the effect of insecurity in the northeast, there is nothing bad about that, because critical situations require critical steps to be taken.

Ministerial List: Combination of ministries should be reviewed

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had been reported to have promised to present his ministerial list after the Eid-el-Adha holiday, but there is a need for the President to review the list of ministries currently drawn up.

If President Bola Tinubu does not change the existing structure, he is expected to unveil ministers for 27 ministries on or before July 28, as the law states.

