President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have promised to present his ministerial list after the Eid-el-Adha holiday but there is a need for the President to review the list of ministries currently merged together.

If President Bola Tinubu did not change the existing structure, he is expected to unveil ministers for 27 ministries, on or before July 28, as stated by the law.

Why President Tinubu should review 1 Buhari's legacy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu's ministerial list is ready

The Punch in a report quoted a source who disclosed that the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu is ready and he would likely present the list to the senate immediately after resuming from the Sallah holiday.

According to the report, the source said:

“I learned that Tinubu’s ministerial list is almost done. He kept a core of ministers to himself, heavily influenced by the kitchen cabinet of SAs."

The combination of ministries is economical, Adeagbo said

Former President Muhammadu Buhari in his eight years operated with only 27 ministries after combining some ministries together when he first resumed office in 2015.

However, there is a need for the current President Tinubu to review the action of his predecessor, and ensure that ministries that should stand alone are not operating under another.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, in his view, maintained that the move should be sustained because it is economical and discourage duplication of functions among ministries.

He said:

"Combining ministries is economical and gives room for non-duplication of functions. There are some ministries whose functionalities work hand in hand, they are complementary such as works and housing".

Former President Buhari's attempt to combine some ministries is a faulure

In her view, Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, the attempt by former President Buhari was a failure, adding that there are some ministries that should not have been combined by the previous administration.

Anifowoshe said:

"The rationale for a ministry combination depends on the ministries involved. We can all agree that President Buhari's attempt was a failure.

"The Ministry of Youth should be different from the Ministry of Sports. Budget, National Planning, and the Ministry of Finance are additional components that weren't combined in a way that produced the best results for us."

