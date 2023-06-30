Labour Party's Peter Obi, on Friday, June 30, said sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government

The former Anambra state governor was reacting to a video that trended online, which showed multiple SUVs speeding ahead and behind President Bola Tinubu's official car on Tuesday, June 27

Obi called for a cut in the cost of governance in Nigeria, adding that investing in different aspects of human development will improve the lives of our people

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has asked leaders to live more frugally and act more responsibly for a better society.

Obi said he spoke to newsmen at the final commendation service of the Late Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa in Awka, Anambra state on Thursday, June 29.

Obi urged leaders to start to drastically cut the cost of governance.

Source: Facebook

He was reacting to a viral video that showed President Bola Tinubu in a very long convoy in Lagos when he arrived from Europe.

The video immediately drew reactions from Nigerians who frowned at it, The Punch reported.

Obi wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, June 30:

“While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent - that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government because the people have always made painful sacrifices, and the leaders must lead by example.

"The quality of leadership cannot be measured by the size and length of an official motorcade.

"The present Nigeria require that those who serve must serve prudently, and with a sense of selfless sacrifice.”

