Bayelsa state has lost a former acting governor, Honourable Nestor Binabo, who joined his ancestors on Thursday, June 29

Reacting to the sad development, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri described Binabo as a great politician who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state

In a condolence message to the state and the deceased family, Diri maintained that the astute politician will be greatly missed

The former acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Nestor Binabo, has passed on.

THISDAY reported that Binabo died on Thursday, June 29, at an Abuja hospital, due to protracted illness.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has expressed deep pain over the death of Hon. Nestor Binabo. Photo credit: Douye Diri, Bayelsa State Government

Binabo served as the acting governor of Bayelsa state for a brief period between January 27 and February 14, 2012.

Bayelsa state Governor Diri reacts to Binabo's death

In his condolence message to the state and family, the state Governor Douye Diri said Binabo was a grassroots politician and will be greatly missed in the politics of the state.

A statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, also said Binabo contributed his quota to the development of the state and left at God’s ordained time having battled to stay alive, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

“I pray for strength for the family and the grace to bear the loss,” the governor said.

