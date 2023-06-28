The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has revealed the crucial plans he has for the people of the state

The governor on Wednesday, June 28, assured that his administration will double its pace on the path to attaining sustainable development in the state

The PDP governor who gave the assurance when he hosted Muslim leaders at his residence, hinted further that the structure of his government will start taking shape in a matter of days

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, on Wednesday, June 28, said that he would roll out the names of some new appointees very soon.

He made this assertion as he received Muslim leaders in the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who visited him in his house on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, The Punch reported.

Governor Seyi Makinde has assured Muslim leaders who visited him that he will name his appointees soon.

Seyi Makinde says he will name his appointees soon

Makinde appreciated the Muslim community in the state for standing by his administration, promising to double its pace on the path to attaining sustainable development in the state.

The governor said;

“Our people are expectant, and they want us to move as fast as possible, and we have started. The House of Assembly, yesterday (Tuesday), cleared some of our commissioner-nominees.

“The structure of the government will start taking shape in a few days. So, our people should not despair or think we are moving slowly this time around. No, we are not. We will even double our pace,” he promised.

How Makinde overcame godfatherism in Oyo

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Mutiat Ladoja, the wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, disclosed that Makinde, the current governor of the state, seems to have outsmarted some politicians considered as godfathers in the state.

The former first lady said the governor has refused to be pocketed by politicians working to present themselves as godfathers in the state.

She added that some politicians are working against the governor because he did not give them the room to dictate how to govern the state.

PDP Crisis: Gov Makinde drags Atiku, praises Wike

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has fueled the unspoken rift that continued to exist in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a subtle remark to taunt Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The governor, while speaking at a thanksgiving service organized for former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday, June 18, referred to the former vice president as the one who called himself a unifier but said Wike is the true unifier.

