President Bola Tinubu said he has the privilege of taking part in the fuel subsidy scam and also ruining the country's economy

The PPresidentsaid he would never be part of the saboteurs that will kill the country's economy for personal gains

Tinubu then charged Nigerians on the need to ensure that the necessary resources are mobilized to meet the needs of the common man

Marina, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he had the opportunity of taking part in destroying Nigeria's economy by continuing with the payment of the fuel subsidy.

According to The Cable, the President made the mysterious disclosure on Thursday, June 29, while speaking at a reception organized in the Lagos State government. in his honour.

President Tinubu opens up on why he did not take part in fuel subsidy scam Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How fuel subsidy ruins Nigeria's economy, President Tinubu explains

President Tinubu stressed that the petrol subsidy is a wound to the country's economy and should never be allowed to continue, irrespective of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that his administration will need the necessary resources in achieving the promises that he made to the Nigerian public during the election campaigns.

The President said there is a need to urgently heal the wound on Nigeria's finances through the fuel subsidy and the multiple exchange rate, adding that it is the only choice Nigeria has.

President Tinubu speaks on re-engineering Nigeria's reaources

According to Tinubu, the country needed to re-engineer the effectiveness of management and control of its resources so that the duties owed to Nigerians can be met.

His statement reads in part:

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me.”

He then promised that the continue to witness better initiatives that would benefit the young and olds in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng