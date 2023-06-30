An APC chieftain, Olusola Oke said Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is responding to treatment

Oke debunked the rumour circulating that Governor Akeredolu is dead, stating that the rumour is a false alarm

He added the rumour peddlers are using it to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state

Akure, Ondo state - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Olusola Oke has reacted to the rumours about the alleged death of Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Oke said Governor Akeredolu is not dead and he is “rapidly responding” to treatment, TheCable reported.

The former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ondo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, June 29.

Recall that Akeredolu had sent a letter to the Ondo House of Assembly requesting a 21-day medical leave outside of Nigeria’s shores.

According to The Punch, Oke described those spreading rumours about the alleged death of Akeredolu as satanic.

The statement reads:

“As mortals, we can fall ill. The governor, like any human being, can fall ill. When illness comes, we seek medical treatment and take deserving rest. This the governor has done and is rapidly responding to treatment.

“Spreading serial orchestrated rumour through cloned media platforms to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state of his death is not only ungodly, it reveals the toxic of wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

“It is now realised that these deliberate cartels of rumour peddlers have made it a habitual trade to raise false alarm about the death of the governor to cause panic, apprehension and tension in the state and beyond.

“Thank God, instead of morbid panic, the people of the state have responded with prayers and empathy. Daily, they pray for the governor and God, the giver of life, has indeed stood by him, his family and his well-wishers.

“For those who took pleasure in the pains of others by deliberately manufacturing rumours of the death of others, let me remind them that God has recompense for those who assume his position. Life belongs to him and him only.”

