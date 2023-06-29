FCT, Abuja - In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, faith leaders have appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the act of religious tolerance.

Speaking in Abuja at the 20th anniversary of Christain Aid, an humanitarian advocacy and development agency, on Wednesday, June 28, Rev John Hayab said Nigerians have always been tolerant.

He stated that politicians only take advantage of the prevalent poverty in the country to manipulate and pitch them against each other using religious vices.

He said:

“Some people just manipulate our poverty, our ignorance and stir up sentiments among us, and we fight.

“But when you walk to the Nigeria market, you will know that Nigerians are tolerating each other. They live in the market as brothers, they live in the farms as brothers, they have so many things they do in common.”

Rev Hayab, who is Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), told Legit.ng that Nigerian’s ability to survive the current hardship in the country is an indication that they are tolerant.

He said:

“If not for tolerance in Nigeria, sometimes what our leaders do, we would have just gone to one of the offices and finish them.

“In Nigeria, you have fuel queue for one month and people still can bear the pains, that’s also tolerance.”

When asked about his message to the administration of President Bola Tinubu in upscaling humanitarian services, education, and security, Rev Hayab said:

“I hope that this government will do her humanitarian work for people, for physical people, not names and figures.”

CAN reveal solution to insecurity

On the issue of security, he said a synergy between the security agencies and the people is needed and that these security agencies must earn the trust of the people.

He also urges the government to bolster the health sector and lead by example by patronizing Nigerian hospitals instead of going overseas for treatment.

Speaking on the journey of Christian Aid in Nigeria and its impact on humanitarian services, health development, and government policies in the past 20 years, the agency’s country director, Temitope Fashola, said their activities have cut across 15 states in Nigeria.

He stated that the focus of Christian Aid has always been to target vulnerable people and marginalized people in communities across the country.

Fashola said:

“We believe that change is possible, and we believe that poverty is not natural; we believe that poverty can be eradicated in Nigeria…What keeps people poor is the system and the structure that is not enabling.”

He said working with partners and stakeholders over the years has been able to help challenge these ills systems to ensure Nigerians have access to basic amenities.

The event had many side attractions like music, poetry, and dinner. Delegates from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the European Union (EU), and the British consulate were all in attendance.

