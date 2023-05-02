The suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been arrested by the police and is already under questioning at the force headquarters

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria police force, announced the arrest and detainment of Yunusa-Ari on Tuesday

Yunusa-Ari was arrested and being interrogated over an alleged electoral infraction during the Adamawa supplementary election

FCT, Abuja - Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, has been arrested by the police alongside other suspects.

According to The Punch, the electoral officer is currently at the Louis Edet House, the Force Headquarters, for interrogation over an alleged violation of the constitution during the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the northeast state.

Police finally arrest and detain Adamawa REC Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Details about suspended INEC REC that police just arrest

Olumuyiwa Adejobo, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, May 2.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Yunusa-Ari raised some controversies after he declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa state while the results collation was still ongoing.

Yunusa-Ari's arrest was followed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s announcement that his declaration was null and void. The commission summoned Yunusa-Ari to its headquarters in Abuja, but he failed to make himself available.

Latest about INEC REC, Adamawa, APC, 2023 Election, Aishatu Binani

The electoral body then wrote to the police to investigate Yunusa-Ari, and if found wanting, he should be prosecuted for the alleged electoral infractions.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) subsequently directed an investigation team to collaborate with INEC on the issue following the claim by the commission that it was unaware of the whereabouts of the Adamawa REC.

On April 20, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Yunusa-Ari till the police will conclude their investigation.

Adamawa poll: Police confirm INEC letter to probe controversial REC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police had confirmed the receipt of the INEC letter to investigate and prosecute the controversial REC in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, during the state's supplementary election.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the force, confirmed the receipt of the letter in a statement.

Adejobi added that the IGP, Usman Baba, has directed the investigative team to work with INEC while assuring Nigerians and international communities of getting to the root of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng