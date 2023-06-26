The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed on Monday, June 26, announced his voluntary resignation.

Rasheed disclosed this in an interaction with The Punch and noted that he would be returning to the Bayero University Kano to continue his job as a lecturer.

Legit.ng gathered that Rasheed was appointed as the NUC boss seven years ago during the tenure of the erstwhile minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

Under his tenure as NUC executive secretary, the commission approved the highest number of private universities.

The university system also witnessed the highest number of industrial actions.

Details later…

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng