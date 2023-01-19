The APC campaign organisation has told Nigerians that it is time for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become president

This position was put forward by the APC campaign DG, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau in Ilorin, Kwara state

Lalong said when Tinubu was the governor of Lagos, he was not greedy, so it is his turn to enjoy the presidential seat

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign council spokesman, Dino Melaye, has revealed a video on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ambition to become Nigeria's next president.

The video shared via Twitter captured Tinubu's presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Governor Lanlong said it is Tinubu's time to enjoy (Photo: Dino Melaye, Joe Igbokwe)

In the video, the director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Simon Lalong, said it is Tinubu's turn to become president.

The Plateau governor said Tinubu is not a greedy leader, adding that he proved it while a Lagos governor, which is why now is the best time to repay him.

In the video shared by Melaye, Lalong was heard saying:

"Emilokan, Asiwaju has done good, it is his done, it is your turn, it is your done.

"If you chop alone you will die alone. He did not chop alone. So it is his turn to chop too.

"And that is why emilokan is very important."

2023 elections: Melaye speaks on evidence of Tinubu’s criminality

Dino Melaye, a spokesperson of the Atiku presidential campaign council, has said that there is evidence of criminality linked to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Melaye said this in response to a claim by a self-acclaimed former aide of Atiku Abubakar, Mike Achimugu, that the former vice president used the Special Purpose Vehicles to usurp funds while in office.

In his defence of Atiku, Melaye noted that his principal is not the only former vice president of Nigeria, adding that people meet him on the streets on a daily basis and greet him cordially.

His words:

“We travelled on the streets of London. People were stopping him to take pictures with him. So, you see Atiku Abubakar, take a picture with him and interact with him for some minutes and say you are his aide. That is not acceptable."

Source: Legit.ng