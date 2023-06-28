An invitation letter has been sent to the leaders and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress

This is as the president, Bola Tinubu will storm Ogun state on Thursday, June 29, to meet with monarchs in the state

An aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, made this disclosure on Wednesday evening, June 28

Nigeria's President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is billed to visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State on Thursday, June 29.

Tinubu will be visiting Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in the state capital.

Why Tinubu is meeting with Ogun Monarchs?

An aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, made this known through an invitation letter sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC)'s leaders and supporters on Wednesday, June 28.

However, Olaotan was silent on the reason for the President’s visit, Daily Trust reported.

“You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am,” it read.

Tinubu’s last visit to the state was on January 25, 2023, when his presidential campaign train stormed Abeokuta.

Tinubu is currently in Lagos to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival.

