Peter Obi and Atiku Obi have been urged to withdraw their petition challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory

Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Yohanna Margif, said Obi and Atiku should do it for the sake of national unity

The LP chieftain said President Tinubu is the will of God and Obi and Atiku should accept the outcome of the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja -A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State, Yohanna Margif, has urged Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to withdraw their petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential elections.

Margif said Obi and Atiku should withdraw their petitions to enable President Tinubu to sail Nigeria to the promised land, Daily Trust reported.

He added that the two presidential candidates should withdraw their petition for the sake of national unity and integration.

The LP chieftain made this call in an interview on Tuesday, June 27, in Abuja.

Margif said withdrawing the petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court will help ease the wound caused by Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

He said:

“I call on both Obi and Abubakar to sheath their swords by withdrawing their cases at the tribunal for the sake of national unity and integration.

“This will ease the burdens and wounds caused by the outgone administration and enable Tinubu to sail the ship called the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“In my opinion, Tinubu is the will of God and we must accept it because while I, for instance, voted for Obi, some voted for Abubakar, others voted for Tinubu but the outcome of the election favoured Tinubu.”

