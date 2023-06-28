President Bola Ahmed Tinubu observed his Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos

Tinubu enjoined Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity

The President urged citizens to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries and prayed that the sacrifices of Nigerians turn into prosperity

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries and work for unity and cooperation.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday, June 28, while speaking with newsmen at the Eid-el-Kabir prayer ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

President Tinubu declares that "Nigeria Will See Peace, Stability" after praying at Lagos Eid ground.



According to a State House press release posted on Twitter by @DOlusegun, Tinubu prayed that our sacrifices turn into prosperity.

The President urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

He noted that Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear.

''I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn into prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

''But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

''No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace, and Willstability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront."

