Ikeja, Lagos - President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a short trip to London, the NTA disclosed the arrival in a tweet on Tuesday, June 27.

The President traveled out of the country last week Tuesday, June 20, to attend the new global financial pact summit in Paris, France, which was held on Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, and was scheduled to return to Nigeria on Saturday, June 24.

However, the presidency announced that President Tinubu will be moving to London in the United Kingdom on a private trip and was expected in the country on Tuesday, June 27, for the celebration of Sallah.

As earlier stated, the President did not return to the Presidential Villa in Abuja but to Lagos, where he will be having his Eid-Il-Kabir celebration.

Ribadu, APC supporters receive President Tinubu in Lagos

Ahead of his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nuru Ribadu, recently appointed National Security Adviser (NSA), who resumed office while the President was away, was spotted at the Presidential Wing of the Airport to welcome Tinubu.

Another video also revealed that some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were at the airport singing and dancing to welcome him back home ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The president is expected to be received by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the airport.

"Do not separate merged ministries": President Tinubu urged

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been asked to sustain the culture of combining some ministries together that was started by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, gave the advice while noting that it was economical and made duplication of functions impossible.

The call by the Ibadan born-lawyer is coming at a time President Tinubu is prepared to return from his private trip to London.

Source: Legit.ng