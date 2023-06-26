The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been greeted with criticism again

Atiku was critiqued by Marshal Obuzor, a former media aide of ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike

Obuzor said Atiku has drowned in the frustration of his failure in several attempts to become President of Nigeria

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been slammed by the media aide of former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for allowing his arrogance cost him the presidency.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 26, Wike's former media aide, Marshal Obuzor said Atiku is suffering from his serial defeats at the presidential polls over the years.

Nyesom Wike's aide said Atiku Abubakar and his aides are suffering from the frustration of serial defeats. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Obuzor said Atiku is taking the frustration of his 30 years of failed presidential bids too far and the level he has sunk politically.

He said:

"Even Atiku will look Atiku in the mirror and pity Atiku for throwing away his brightest chance of ever becoming Nigeria's President on the altar of political arrogance."

Obuzor stated this while reacting to the claim by Atiku, through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, that Wike, who was thanking God for surviving a poisoning incident, was not poisoned as he claimed but was sick owing to intake of alcohol.

He said:

"His argument was that Wike, who was thanking God for surviving a poisoning incident was not poisoned as he claimed but was sick owing to intake of alcohol.

"The statement is the ultimate display of childishness and reflects a hollow mind burdened, blinded, and driven by the pain and confusion of defeat."

Atiku has lost political relevance to Wike, says Obuzor

Obuzor also noted that Atiku had lost his political relevance and could not attract the calibre of people his principal (Wike) attracts in this current political dispensation.

He said:

"With him fast fading into political irrelevance and leaving the scene as Nigeria's portrait of electoral failure, Atiku cuts the figure of a frustrated man deserving of pity.

"As it is today, even if Atiku were to organise a thanksgiving for his life or even resurrect from the dead, he wouldn't be able to attract the caliber of dignitaries and attention of Nigerians like Governor Wike did at his thanksgiving."

