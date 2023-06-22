FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party have been urged to withdraw their electoral petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This appeal was made in Abuja on Thursday, June 22, by the coalition of Civil Society Organisations for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign, Vanguard reported.

The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi are currently at the tribunal challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

The national coordinator of the coalition, Dr Lilian Ogbole, said the only way for Atiku and Obi to prove to the world that indeed, their struggles are not personal and selfish but instead in the national interest is to join hands with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward.

Dr Ogbole said various entities and international organisations had lauded Tinubu's start to the presidency for his performance and positive strides since he resumed.

As reported by Daily Sun, Dr Ogbole

“We resolved to say unequivocally loud and clear, here and now that the victory in the last presidential election is a victory for all Nigerians regardless of their political affiliation and alignment, religion or tribe, it is indeed a victory for Africa, the entire black race and of course victory for the entire world and humanity at large; it was a no victor no vanquish election.”

She, however, acknowledged that it is within the rights of the duo (Atiku, Obi) to file a petition

The coalition noted that it was certain that the priority of all candidates of other political parties was to do the same selflessly in national interest since Tinubu was playing out their intentions they could and should go a step further to synergize with him to achieve the same patriotic purpose in the national interest.

