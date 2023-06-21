FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and leader of the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike were both absent at the reconciliation meeting staged by a selected committee of the party's national working committee.

Similarly, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa was also absent from the reconciliation meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at the party's secretariat, Punch reported.

The PDP has made its first reconciliation process in the aftermath of the 2023 polls: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the meeting, the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, revealed that the meeting was staged to ease calm and begin reconciliation talks between aggrieved members of the PDP in the aftermath of the 2023 general election.

He noted that the party will not be escalating the already existing tension in the party by blaming or suspending any party member.

Bature said:

“This party believes that Atiku Abubakar won the election, but we are in court, and without prejudice to what the court will decide, we will keep it aside.

"Let me acknowledge that this is not a NEC meeting, but an interactive meeting with the aim of jump-starting a reconciliation process."

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun said the meeting was set up as a sequel to the NWC consultation process with critical stakeholders on how to move the party forward.

He said:

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to review the outcome of the last general elections and to share ideas about how to strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead."

Source: Legit.ng