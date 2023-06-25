PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, tendered evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the tribunal

According to Atiku, "the Tinubu that attended Chicago State University" has different personal details from the APC candidate

The evidence tendered shows "the Tinubu that attended Chicago State University" was born in 1954 and graduated from Government College, Lagos

FCT, Abuja - Detail of the weighty evidence tendered by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 23, at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, has emerged.

According to Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to Atiku, the document tendered by the PDP candidate shows that "the Tinubu that attended Chicago State University was born in 1954 and not 1952" as claimed by President Tinubu.

Atiku tenders weighty evidence against Tinubu at tribunal in Abuja. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Olarewaju via his Twitter handle @DemolaRewaju, added that "the Tinubu that attended Chicago State University" is an American Citizen (Black American) while according to an affidavit submitted to INEC, the APC candidate in the last election said he is a Nigerian citizen only and has never acquired the citizenship of another Country.

He further stated that the Tinubu that attended Chicago State University graduated from Government College, Lagos, in 1970, while President Tinubu failed to mention the secondary he graduated from.

Other evidence tendered in court by Atiku’s lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, include:

APC Party Membership Card in the name of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Certificate of Service from Mobil Oil

NYSC Certificate of Exemption belonging to one Tinubu Bola Adekunle upon graduation in 1979 (at which time the NYSC exemption was not yet in effect.)

Certificate from Chicago State University

Evidence tendered by Atiku’s witness, Mike Enahoro-Ebah:

An Original Letter issued by the Chicago State University to the Witnesses’s Counsel in the USA (a colleague and friend who offered to help Nigerians in the Matter pro bono),

Undergraduate Form filled at the time of entrance into the Chicago State University showing a different name other than Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

Transcript from the Southwest College, (all documents showing that the graduate was female),

A Guinean international passport in the name of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and

CTC of the judgement on the drug trafficking case in Chicago leading to a forfeiture of $460,000 by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

