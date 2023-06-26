Godswill Akpabio has revealed what he will do to stand out as the leader of the 10th National Assembly

The Senate President disclosed that his tenure will be different as he plans to run an uncommon legislative House

While vowing to change the dynamics in NASS, Akpabio maintained he will influence policies that will lead to the progress and development of Nigeria under Tinubu's administration

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has made a strong pledge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Akpabio has assured Tinubu and members of the 10th legislative House he will run an uncommon senate by partnering with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change policies inhibiting the progress and development of Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

Akpabio has assured that he will support NASS for good policy implementations under the Tinubu government.



Akpabio makes a fresh promise to Tinubu's government

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in his honour at the Regina Pacis Auditorium, St Anne’s Cathedral, Ifuho in Ikot Ekpene LGA Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, June 25, Akpabio said his partnership with Tinubu would be solely for the benefit of Nigerians, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said,

“The current National Assembly will rally round and support the programmes of the current administration by eliminating all inhibiting policies affecting the progress and development of the country.

“We would be partners in progress for the sole benefit of Nigerians. What I want you to take back home is the fact that Nigerians have elected an uncommon senate president. We will run an uncommon senate for the benefit of the uncommon people.”

Source: Legit.ng