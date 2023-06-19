The bromance between the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and Senator Godswill Akpabio, the president of the 10th Senate began way back to the surprise of many

This is as Akpabio shared a close detail of the money he gave Wike to fund his 2015 election campaign and where the money came from

The former governor of Akpabio disclosed that he gave Wike his hard-earned money gotten from the telecom sector and not from the Akwa Ibom state's treasury

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed the source of the N200 million he gave to the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to support his campaign for election in 2015.

Wike, at a thanksgiving ceremony in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 18, revealed that Akpabio donated N200 million to support his governorship ambition in 2015, Voice of Nigeria reported.

Akpabio reveals why Wike supported his senate ambition and the source of N200m he gave Wike in 2015. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike reveals why he supported Akpabio to become Senate president

The former governor said this was why he supported the ambition of Akpabio to emerge the president of the senate of the 10th National Assembly.

“When I was running in 2014 and 2015, he came out and supported me. He gave me N200 million for that election. That is why I said one good turn deserves another. I supported him this time and I thank God he won,” Wike said at the thanksgiving service.

Akpabio reveals source of N200m he gave Wike

However, in response, Akpabio claimed that the N200 million he gave to Wike in 2015 was not from the purse of Akwa Ibom state where he was the governor then, PM News reported.

The Senate President claimed that the N200 million he gave to Wike in 2015 was from his savings from the telecom sector, where he was a managing director before he became the governor.

Source: Legit.ng